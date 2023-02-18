Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 44.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

