Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.
Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.
