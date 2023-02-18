Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $600.78 million and $1.03 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

