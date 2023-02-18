GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.63

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.63 and traded as high as C$48.44. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$47.20, with a volume of 9,633 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.82.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.