Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Down 7.2% in January

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
NYSE:GATO opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. Gatos Silver has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.63.
GATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gatos Silver from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gatos Silver and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.
