Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Down 7.2% in January

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

NYSE:GATO opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. Gatos Silver has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gatos Silver from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gatos Silver and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

