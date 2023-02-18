Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Earns Buy Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GTX stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $541.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

