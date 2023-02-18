FY2022 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Lifted by National Bank Financial

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

NGD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut New Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.47.

TSE:NGD opened at C$1.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.80 and a 12-month high of C$2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$859.70 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

