Future (LON:FUTR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,468.68

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,468.68 ($17.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,505.76 ($18.28). Future shares last traded at GBX 1,482 ($17.99), with a volume of 203,901 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FUTR shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Future from GBX 3,250 ($39.45) to GBX 2,600 ($31.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Future from GBX 2,852 ($34.62) to GBX 2,621 ($31.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.35) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Future from GBX 1,920 ($23.31) to GBX 1,915 ($23.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,409 ($29.24).

Get Future alerts:

Future Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,428.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,466.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,437.62.

Future Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Future

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.77%.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 8,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.34), for a total value of £105,569.28 ($128,149.16).

About Future

(Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.