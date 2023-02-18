Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,200 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 804,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

FLL stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts

In other news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at $886,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,370 shares of company stock worth $93,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

