Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRONU) Shares Up 0.3%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.18. 1,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Frontier Acquisition by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Frontier Acquisition by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Frontier Acquisition by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 38,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Frontier Acquisition by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

