FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Receives $17.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FREY opened at $8.87 on Friday. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 233,181 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,417 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.