FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Receives $17.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
FREYR Battery Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of FREY opened at $8.87 on Friday. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery
FREYR Battery Company Profile
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.