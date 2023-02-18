Freshford Capital Management LLC Purchases 632,299 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,299 shares during the quarter. IAC accounts for 14.2% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of IAC worth $91,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the third quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 106.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of IAC by 103.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IAC

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC Stock Performance

IAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on IAC to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.45. 1,430,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,612. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.