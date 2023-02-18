Freshford Capital Management LLC Has $40.55 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,383 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 6.3% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cheniere Energy worth $40,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,040. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.13 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

