Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Update

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,900 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 668,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,121,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. 416,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,955. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

