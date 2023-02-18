Frax Price Index Share Price Hits $2.45 on Top Exchanges (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and $517,103.95 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00009976 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

