Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Frax token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $20.76 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,033,353,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

