Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,126. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $90.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.