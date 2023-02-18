FORA Capital LLC Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2,306.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.1% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global
S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %
SPGI opened at $360.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.84. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.38%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.
Read More
