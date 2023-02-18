FORA Capital LLC Invests $3.03 Million in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 283.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Price Performance

STORE Capital stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STORE Capital Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

