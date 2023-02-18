FORA Capital LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $328.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.95. The company has a market cap of $312.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $234.00 and a 52 week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

