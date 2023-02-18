FORA Capital LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $110.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $109.37.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.07.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.