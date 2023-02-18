FORA Capital LLC Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 145.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

KMB opened at $127.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

