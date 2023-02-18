FORA Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $297.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $299.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

