FORA Capital LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.66.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

