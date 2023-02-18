FORA Capital LLC Has $10.73 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.1% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.2% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 102,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 71,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.5% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Chevron Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $162.85 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $130.52 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $314.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

