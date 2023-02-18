FORA Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 934.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $262.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.04 and its 200 day moving average is $226.53. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,165 shares of company stock worth $20,003,395. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

