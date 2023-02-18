FORA Capital LLC Acquires 17,720 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,720 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.7% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,545 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.9 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average of $124.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $172.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

