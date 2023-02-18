Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Down 9.9% in January

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 912,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. Flywire has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

Get Flywire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Flywire

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $1,415,049.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,117,644.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $1,415,049.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,117,644.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,664,382.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,002,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,547,146.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,385,045 shares of company stock valued at $30,188,708 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 653,610 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.