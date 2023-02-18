Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Update

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 7,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,669. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

