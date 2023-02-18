Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $217.00 at Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $196.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. William Blair began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.08.

Five Below stock opened at $210.47 on Tuesday. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $212.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $1,855,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,150.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $1,855,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,941.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after acquiring an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Five Below by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,337,000 after acquiring an additional 97,132 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

