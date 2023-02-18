Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Five Below Stock Up 1.4 %

FIVE traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,912. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $212.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five Below by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Five Below from $196.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

