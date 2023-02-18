Fisker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 37,858 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 21% compared to the typical daily volume of 31,326 put options.

FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker acquired 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,797.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 757.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSR stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Fisker has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

