Fisker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FSR)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSRGet Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 37,858 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 21% compared to the typical daily volume of 31,326 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker acquired 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,797.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 757.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Stock Up 0.1 %

FSR stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Fisker has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Further Reading

