Fisker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 37,858 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 21% compared to the typical daily volume of 31,326 put options.
FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker acquired 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,797.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
FSR stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Fisker has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.
Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
