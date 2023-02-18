Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FISV. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.05.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $118.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after buying an additional 2,494,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

