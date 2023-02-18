First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Down 14.3% in January

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FWRG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 111,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,944. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $963.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of brokerages recently commented on FWRG. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.