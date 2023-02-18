First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

FTXH traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,940. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Further Reading

