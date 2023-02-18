First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance
FTXH traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,940. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
