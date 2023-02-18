First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSFG. TheStreet cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
First Savings Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.62.
First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at First Savings Financial Group
In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.