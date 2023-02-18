First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSFG. TheStreet cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.62.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at First Savings Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.