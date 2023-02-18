First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

First Business Financial Services Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $39.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.72.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $34.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $112,687.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

