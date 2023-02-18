First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Position Lowered by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of First Bancorp worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

