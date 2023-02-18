First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 605,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

FAF traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $60.02. 1,190,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,915. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter worth $239,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 106.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.