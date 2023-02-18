Financial Contrast: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Equity Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $192.22 million 1.98 $64.33 million $3.33 6.03 Equity Bancshares $224.21 million 2.26 $57.69 million $3.52 9.01

RBB Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equity Bancshares. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. RBB Bancorp pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Bancshares pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Equity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RBB Bancorp and Equity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Equity Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.04%. Equity Bancshares has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.31%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Equity Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Equity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 33.47% 13.78% 1.62% Equity Bancshares 25.73% 14.42% 1.22%

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts. The company was founded in January 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

