Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Lifted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.95 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

