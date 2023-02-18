Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $73.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays cut Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.35.

NYSE:FIS opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.37.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

