Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Articles

