Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.37. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading

