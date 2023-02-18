Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.5 %

FIS stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -6.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also

