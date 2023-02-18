Fetch.ai Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59.24 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $355.56 million and approximately $59.24 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00079646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00058086 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00028631 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001110 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

