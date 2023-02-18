Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.43

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $355.27 million and $64.89 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00079331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00058020 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00028906 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

