Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.27)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.46). The company issued revenue guidance of $495-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.32 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.21 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Fastly from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.15.

Fastly Stock Down 1.0 %

FSLY opened at $15.90 on Friday. Fastly has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Insider Activity at Fastly

Institutional Trading of Fastly

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $164,440. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 69.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

