Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 214,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities makes up about 1.0% of Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned about 0.64% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGA. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,153,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGA opened at $10.16 on Friday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Profile

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities with software, Internet, and technology-enabled companies.

