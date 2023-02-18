Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 177,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Gores Holdings IX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gores Holdings IX stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

