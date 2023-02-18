Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New $871,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

